Good Morning, Illini Nation: Ready for 2023 recruiting?
Players that just finished their freshman season of high school won't hit college basketball until the 2023-24 season. Take a little time to think about just how far away that is.
Of course, it's never too early to start recruiting the next, next, next wave of future standouts. Illinois isn't waiting. Brad Underwood and Co. offered their first 2023 prospect last July in 6-foot guard Rodney Gallagher. The second offer went out Thursday to 6-2 guard Simeon Wilcher, who has other others from Xavier, St. John's, Auburn and UCLA.
Illinois just offered 2023 @PSACardinals guard Simeon Wilcher@IllinoisRivals https://t.co/bdqXPtocz6— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 16, 2020
Wilcher played big minutes this past season at Roselle Catholic (N.J.). While the freshman guard might have only averaged 5.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists (per stats available on NJ.com), he did so on a rather stacked team. The Lions featured his older brother CJ Wilcher (Xavier), elite big man Cliff Omoruyi (Rutgers), four-star wing Niels Lane (Florida) and point guard Richie Greaves (Binghamton) in their senior class.
Simeon Wilcher's best game came in a late January win against Olympus Prep when he put up 13 points and eight assists. He also had 11 points, five assists and three steals in a win against Manasquan and a nine-point, five-rebound, four-block and three-steal effort in a win against Plainfield.
Gallagher, meanwhile, had a true breakout freshman season at Laurel Highlands (Pa.). The Uniontown, Pa., native was a Maxpreps Honorable Mention All-American and averaged 22.7 points in his first high school season. Gallagher's big moment came with his 24-point performance and game-winning free throws in Laurel Highlands' WPIAL Class 5A state championship victory.
Gallagher's other basketball offers are from Pittsburgh and Rhode Island. He also has a pair of football offers from William & Mary and Penn State. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for 491 yards, rushed 36 times for 392 yards and scored five total touchdowns in his freshman season. He also chipped in 38 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery as a defensive back.
