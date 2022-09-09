Good Morning, Illini Nation: Reason for optimism?
Now that the Big Ten has finally released its conference schedule for the 2022-23 season there's a full slate of games to analyze and a somewhat clearer preseason picture to project. Want a reason for optimism? Bart Torvik's game-by-game projection for the Illini certainly qualifies.
Let's check out why ...
- Illinois is projected as the underdog in just five games heading into the season. That includes the game in Las Vegas against UCLA, the Jimmy V Classic showdown in NYC with Texas and road games at Iowa, Indiana and Purdue in Big Ten action.
- The Illini's widest margin as an underdog is 4.2 points at Indiana on Feb. 18. Illinois is seen a 3.3-point favorite at home against the Hoosiers a month earlier.
- How about the biggest projected margin of victory? That would be 37.1 points at home against newly-minted Division I program Lindenwood. (As an alum, I'm just thankful it's not Eastern Illinois).
- As far as being the favorite in a Big Ten matchup, Illinois has a projected 14.1-point edge on Minnesota for the Feb. 7 game in Champaign.
- While Illinois is favored in 25 of 30 games (the second game in Vegas isn't listed because it's still unknown), Torvik's actual projected record for the Illini in those 30 games in 22-8.
I didn't look at his site before I made my preseason picks for every game, but with a loss to either Baylor or Virginia in Vegas I had Illinois at 22-9 in the regular season. So, yeah, maybe there is a reason to be optimistic.
