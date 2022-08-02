Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recent visitors and FIBA watch
It was a busy Monday in Champaign with multiple in-state recruits making the trip to the Illinois campus for a visit. That included Class of 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr., his St. Rita/Meanstreets teammate and 2024 priority James Brown and Class of 2025 guard Bryce Heard, who will be transferring from Kenwood to Montverde Academy (Fla.) for the 2022-23 season.
I LOVE COMING HOME🧡💙🕺 @sritabasketball @CoachRussell22 @ground0training @CoachUnderwood pic.twitter.com/tPwq9d7LhU— morez johnsonJr (@morezjohnsonJr) August 1, 2022
Illini how we feeling?🤔 pic.twitter.com/8ZORWLuZJT— Bryce Heard (@Bryceheard_) August 1, 2022
The Monday visitors were a big deal. Johnson and Brown continue to take trips to Champaign, and with the former locked up in the Class of 2024 the Illini are going all in on the latter (plus their teammate Nojus Indrusaitis, too). Those three plus ZZ Clark? Landing all four would be a coup in the '24 class — particularly with Brown landing recent offers from UNC and Duke.
Heard's visit is interesting, too. Illinois was one of his first high major offers along with LSU and DePaul all in the same week. Now that he's leaving the state, though, it's reasonable to question how his recruitment will change. Former Kenwood star JJ Taylor left for Donda Academy (Calif.) last season, and sort of fell off Illinois' radar in the Class of 2023 after making an early fall visit to Champaign last year before heading West.
The unofficial visits continue today (Tuesday) with Class of 2025 guard Trey McKenney in town. The Flint, Mich., native is also a Meanstreets product.
I will be at The University of Illinois for an unofficial visit Tomorrow 🔶🔷 #Illini— Trey McKenney (@mckenneytrey1) August 1, 2022
Halfway across the world, there's also basketball happening that Illinois fans might want to keep up on with incoming freshman Zacharie Perrin and Class of 2023 recruiting target Niccolò Moretti playing at the FIBA U18 European Championship in Izmir, Turkey.
Perrin had his best performance of the event (so far) with 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting to go with eight rebounds in Team France's 82-66 victory. The double-digit victory was the closest the French have been challenged so far in pool play. Moretti had a bounce back game in Team Italy's 76-41 blowout of Montenegro, as the Italian point guard stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.
