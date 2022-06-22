Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recent visitors
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois hosted a pair of visitors this week — one from the state and one with rather deep ties to the overall basketball program in Champaign. On campus were Class of 2024 wing Kanon Catchings and Class of 2025 forward Terrence Smith. Neither has an Illini offer jut yet, but a visit clearly indicates early interest.
Catchings comes from a basketball family. The 6-foot-6, 165-pound small forward out of Brownsburg (Ind.) is the son of 1996 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Tauja Catchings, who went on to become an All-Big Ten First Team selection at Illinois and was the first Illini women's basketball player with more than 1,400 points, 700 rebounds, 300 assists and 200 steals for her career.
That means Catchings is also the nephew of 1995 N-G All-State Player of the Year Tamika Catchings. She went on to play at Tennessee and then for 15 years with the Indiana Fever in the WNBA where she was a 10-time All-Star and a champion in 2012 before being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021. Catchings is also, then, the grandson of Harvey Catchings, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA.
Catchings helped Brownsburg — the alma mater of Butler legend Gordon Hayward and noted Ohio State walk-on Mark Titus — go 15-9 this past season. The Bulldogs lost in their first IHSAA Class 4A sectional game, and Catchings, who has an offer from Purdue, finished his sophomore season averaging 11.6 points and three rebounds.
Thank you @IlliniMBB @CoachUnderwood @tyunderwoodILL and Coach Anderson for a good time. I enjoyed the campus! pic.twitter.com/DLu9ObYjx3— Terrence Smith (@T_Smith2424) June 20, 2022
Smith got his first scholarship offer this week from Northern Illinois, but he visited Champaign first. The 6-4 wing joined the West Aurora varsity roster ahead of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament and helped the Blackhawks finish the season 17-14. Smith is considered one of the top players in Illinois in the Class of 2025 along with the likes of Joliet West's Jeremiah Fears, Kenwood's Bryce Heard, Whitney Young's Antonio Munoz and St. Rita's Melvin Bell.
