Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recharged and ready
Would Illinois have been OK making another Big Ten tournament run over the weekend in Indianapolis? Sure. As coach Brad Underwood said championships are "hard." Were the Illini OK coming home Friday after losing to Indiana in the quarterfinals and getting time to reset before the NCAA tournament? Sure seems that way.
Illinois took Saturday off before holding a light practice — mostly shooting and some time in the weight room — on Sunday before the selection show. Then it was time for a two-a-day on Monday since it's spring break and practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before heading to Pittsburgh.
"It just gives you an opportunity to dial in more," Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn said about the light weekend. "It’s not just your body. It gives you an opportunity to rest more because you’re not playing, but just getting mentally focused. We get more time to prepare for (Chattanooga). It’s one game, and you could be out. We just want to take this time and dial in and make sure we’re mentally focused and prepared for a common goal. Get better. Get up shots. Just tighten up those little things we need to do to win."
