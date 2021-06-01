Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting back in full swing
It's June! The long, long, long, long dead period is now over, and recruiting is set to go back to, well, normal. During the next three months that will include a mix of both quiet periods and evaluation periods.
As a refresher since it's been so long, a quiet period is when it is permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts only on campus. No in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts or evaluations may be made.
An evaluation period is when it is permissible for authorized staff members — head coach and assistant coaches (better get that third one hired) to be involved in off-campus activities designed to assess the academic qualifications and playing ability of prospective student-athletes. However, no in-person, off-campus recruiting contacts can be made with said athletes during the evaluation period.
Clear as mud? That's ripped right from the NCAA. And here's the full breakdown from June 1 through Aug. 1:
June 1-14 ... Quiet
June 15-Aug. 1 ... Evaluation
Aug. 2-Sept. 6 ... Quiet
"We do have (recruits) we're bringing on campus unofficially," Brad Underwood said, noting that would at least start in early June. "Our (players) don't report back until like the 12th or 13th. We want (recruits) on campus, but we also want to put our best foot forward. Part of that is having our (players) on campus and around and seeing what we do in workouts.
"Some of those visits will happen a little later in June. We will have some guys early. There's no doubt we want to get back to what we can do on the visit side. July is going to be a very hectic month now with the three recruiting periods. Just trying to figure all of that out. It's different. We've done it by Zooms and done it by streaming, and now we're going to be back live."
