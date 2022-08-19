Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting odds and ends
— Class of 2024 Illinois recruiting target Nojus Indrusaitis is two wins away from winning a FIBA U16 European Championship title with Lithuania. The St. Rita guard and top 50 prospect is averaging 16 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the tournament and has started every game. Lithuania will play Greece in today's semifinal round in Skopje, North Macedonia, with France and Spain on the opposite side of the bracket as potential title game opponents.
— Freshman guard Skyy Clark pumped up his younger brother on Twitter this week, sharing video from ZZ's first informal run with Overtime Elite. The Class of 2024 guard and Illinois commit chose to leave Windermere Prep (Fla.) for Overtime Elite's scholarship path this coming season. The video shows plenty of playmaking and strong finishes at the rim.
Just in case y’all forgot lol bro @ClarkZachiah really do this… first @OvertimeElite run was competitive. Talent all over the court. #hoopershoop pic.twitter.com/qIpM9W5Rp7— skyy clark (@skyyclark) August 18, 2022
In other Overtime Elite-related news, former 2023 Illinois target and now Michigan State commit Jeremy Fears Jr. has changed his mind and instead of leaving La Lumiere (Ind.) for Overtime Elite will instead return home. Fears will be back at Joliet West for the 2022-23 season and play with younger brother, Jeremiah, who is also an Illinois target and one of the top players in the state in the Class of 2025.
JUST IN: Jeremy Fears Jr. is coming home. The Michigan State recruit is returning to Joliet West for his senior year. "His heart was set on staying home and playing with his brother...every game might be standing room only.” -Fears Sr.https://t.co/0fhX6E8r1k— Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) August 19, 2022
— Four-star Class of 2023 guard Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn went back on the market when he decommitted from Purdue earlier this month. Illinois hasn't offered yet, but is at least apparently interested.
Top-50 senior Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn will take an official visit to Memphis on September 23rd through the 25th, he told @Stockrisers. Virginia, Texas, NC State, Wake Forest, UNC, Illinois, Santa Barbara, and Gonzaga among other schools in the hunt.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) August 18, 2022
Gibbs-Lawhorn, who is originally from Lafayette, Ind., transferred from Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) to Montverde Academy (Fla.) before the 2021-22 season, and he'll finish out his high school career this year with the Eagles, who have won the last two GEICO Nationals titles.
