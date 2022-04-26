Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting offer roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Another weekend with an evaluation period yielded multiple new offers for potential prospects now on Illinois' recruiting board. The breakdown ...
Class of 2023
Jelani Hamilton, Cumberland Christian Academy (Ga.)
Hamilton is getting a boost to his recruitment this spring by playing with the Georgia Stars on the Nike EYBL circuit. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard is ranked as high as No. 51 in the country and as a four-star recruit by On3 and is considered a three-star prospect just outside the top 100 by 247Sports. He has other offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Xavier.
JP Estrella, Brewster Academy (N.H.)
Estrella will finish his high school career at Brewster Academy after previously playing at South Portland (Maine). The 6-10, 195-pound forward won an MPA Class AA state championship with the Red Riots in 2021-22, and he was named Southwestern Maine Activities Association Player of the Year in his first full season of varsity competition. Estrella averaged 20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 4.1 blocks in the regular season and had 19 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in the state title game. He has other offers from UMass, Missouri, California, Maryland, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Maine, Penn State, Marquette, Xavier, Boston College, Iowa, Providence, Tennessee, Harvard and Syracuse.
Class of 2024
Tyler Johnson, Oak Ridge (Fla.)
Johnson helped Oak Ridge reach the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Class 7A state tournament where the Pioneers (21-8) lost to Seminole. The 6-5, 190-pound Johnson averaged 15.7 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore and has other offers from Clemson and Texas Tech.
Karter Knox, Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
The younger brother of Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Knox and Grand Canyon guard Kobe Knox, Karter Knox was instrumental in Tampa Catholic reaching the FHSAA Class 3A state semifinals where the Crusaders (22-8) lost to eventual champs FSU University High. Knox, a 6-4, 180-pound guard, put up 20.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game. He has other offers from Arizona State and Boise State and is ranked as high as No. 7 nationally by Rivals as a five-star recruit.
Carlos Harris III, Curie
Harris' recruitment has only just begun. The 6-2, 170-pound point guard's only other offer is Eastern Illinois.
Class of 2025
Darryn Peterson, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy (Ohio)
Peterson earned MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors in 2021-22 for the Royals, who lost to Cleveland Glenville in the Division II boys basketball district championship. The 6-5, 193-pound guard averaged 26.1 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals as a freshman and has other offers from Akron, Arizona State, Cleveland State, Indiana, LSU, Maryland, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, St. John's, West Virginia and Xavier. Peterson's dad, Darryl, played at Akron from 2001-06 and averaged 11.2 points and 3.8 rebounds for his Zips career.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).