Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting rankings update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Rivals updated its Rivals150 recruiting rankings or the 2022 and 2023 classes and expanded its rankings of the 2024 class this week. On the 2022 front as it pertains to Illinois, all three of the incoming freshmen for the 2022-23 season were ranked.
Sencire Harris claimed the top spot among the future Illini at No. 59 overall and as the No. 13 shooting guard nationally. Next up was Ty Rodgers at No. 69 overall and the second-highest ranked player in Illinois behind Whitney Young's AJ Casey. Rodgers also checked in as the No. 17 small forward. Jayden Epps made it three in the top 100 as the No. 93 overall recruit and No. 23 point guard.
Here's how Illinois' future recruiting targets fared in the latest Rivals update:
Class of 2023
5. KJ Evans; 6-9, 190, SF; Montverde Academy (Fla.)
6. Matas Buzelis; 6-8, 170, SF; Brewster Academy (N.H.)
11. J.J. Taylor, 6-7, 195, SF; Donda Academy (Calif.)
13. Baye Fall; 6-10, 200, C; Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
18. Omaha Biliew; 6-8, 205, PF; Link Year Prep (Mo.)
25. Kylan Boswell; 6-2, 180, PG; Compass Prep (Ariz.)
33. Assane Diop; 6-10, 215, C; Denver Prep Academy (Colo.)
38. Xavier Booker; 6-10, 215, PF; Cathedral (Ind.)
39. Wesley Yates; 6-3, 215, SG; Beaumont United (Texas)
40. Akil Watson; 6-9, 200, SF; Roselle Catholic (N.J.)
43. RJ Jones; 6-3, 180, SG; John Paul II (Texas)
45. Darrin Ames, 6-0, 160, PG; Kenwood
50. Jahnathan Lamothe; 6-4, 180, SG; St. Frances (Md.)
52. Dusty Stromer; 6-6, 180, SG; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (Calif.)
53. Brandon Gardner; 6-7, 195, PF; Word of God Christian Academy (N.C.)
76. Parker Friedrichsen; 6-4, 165, SG; Bixby (Okla.)
90. Jazz Gardner; 6-11, 200, C; Los Altos (Calif.)
94. Gus Yalden; 6-8, 240, C; The Asheville School (N.C.)
96. Carter Lang; 6-8, 225, C; St. Anne's-Belfield (Va.)
98. Davius Loury; 6-7, 208, PF; Kenwood
106. Asa Thomas; 6-6, 185, SG; Lake Forest
113. Joey Brown; 6-5, 170, PG; North Central (Ind.)
121. Jalen Hooks; 6-7, 206, SF; Donda Academy (Calif.)
138. Tichyque Musaka; 6-10, 195, C; NC Good Better Best (N.C.)
145. Comeh Emuobor; 6-5, 190, SF; Ravenscroft School (N.C.)
146. Brandon Williams; 6-8, 220, PF; Chris the King (N.Y.)
150. Jeremiah Johnson; 6-4, 160, PG; Norman North (Okla.)
Class of 2024
5. Bryson Tucker; 6-6, 180, SF; Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
9. Trentyn Flowers; 6-8, 190, SG; Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
11. Liam McNeeley; 6-6, 185, SF; John Paul II (Texas)
12. Johnuel Fland; 6-2, 165, PG; Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
13. Jahki Howard; 6-6, 175, SG; Donda Academy (Calif.)
17. Jamari Phillips; 6-3, 170, PG; Modesto Christian (Calif.)
19. James Brown; 6-8, 210, C; St. Rita
25. Jason Asemota; 6-9, 207, SF; Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
27. RJ Jones; 6-9, 240, PF; The Rock School (Fla.)
28. Dallas Thomas; 6-8, 170, SF; Parkview Magnet (Ark.)
33. Asa Newell; 6-9, 200, SF; Choctawhatchee (Fla.)
34. John Bol; 7-2, 190, C; Christian Brothers College (Mo.)
43. Morez Johnson Jr.; 6-8, 209, PF; St. Rita
44. Steven Solano; 6-11, 235, C; Virginia Beach Catholic (Va.)
68. Jordan Vick; 6-0, 160, PG; Southern Nash (N.C.)
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).