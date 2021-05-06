Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting rankings update
The final update for the Class of 2021 rankings from 247Sports dropped Wednesday. And just to clarify, these are the rankings by the 247Sports staff — not the 247Sports Composite. They're two different things.
Brandin Podziemski was the highest ranked of the three future Illini in the Class of 2021 at No. 65. RJ Melendez was next at No. 117, and Luke Goode rounded things out at No. 138. Fun fact, when it comes to the 247Sports Composite, Melendez and Goode are ranked in the top 100 (97th and 98th, respectively) and Podziemski is not.
Recruiting rankings, man. Brad Underwood might be on to something.
Class rankings, at least from 247Sports, rely on the composite. From that point of view, Illinois has the No. 4 class in the Big Ten behind Michigan, Michigan State and Nebraska. Yes, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers have a five-star guard on the way in Bryce McGowens. The Illini's class also checks in at No. 24 nationally.
A few more tidbits gleaned from 247Sports' Wednesday update:
— Michigan has the top two individuals coming into the Big Ten in five-star forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, who check in at Nos. 11 and 12, respectively.
— Five-star, Michigan State-bound News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Max Christie is next at No. 18.
— The Big Ten is slated to get 26 of the top 155 players in the class for next season.
— Illinois offered 12 of what turned out to be the final top 20 in the Class of 2021. None of them chose the Illini, although TyTy Washington (newly a five-star recruit at No. 16 overall) was at least kind of close the first time through his recruitment in the fall.
— There are still six of the top 100 recruits still uncommitted. Former Illinois target Jaden Hardy tops that list, but the No. 3 overall prospect is projected to choose a professional route rather than college basketball.
