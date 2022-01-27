Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
A few recruiting tidbits to tide you over on a Thursday morning:
— Illinois might still be a player on the east coast even with former assistant coach Orlando Antigua (the conduit to recruiting success in that part of the country) now at Kentucky. The Illini are a top contender for Class of 2023 four-star wing Akil Watson. The 6-foot-9, 200-pound small forward took an official visit to Illinois in December for the Arizona game.
"It was good, but I really didn’t get the full experience because the weather down there was pretty rough when I went, but it was pretty good," Watson told Rivals' Rob Cassidy. "I look forward to going back down there. ... I went to the game against Arizona. It was good. It was a great game. It was a great atmosphere.”
— In other 2023 recruiting news, Illinois didn't make the cut for five-star guard Mookie Cook. The Portland, Ore., native narrowed his list to Michigan, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Arizona, UCLA, Texas Tech, Memphis, Kansas and Oregon. Cook is playing this season at Compass Prep (Ariz.), which makes him teammates with Kylan Boswell. The former Urbana Middle School star is arguably the Illini's top recruiting target in the Class of 2023.
— As a teaser, we'll have a story in an upcoming News-Gazette from Gavin Good on St. Rita and its collection of Illinois recruiting targets, which includes 2024 commit Morez Johnson. Meanwhile, enjoy this video of St. Rita freshman guard Melvin Bell, who is one of those targets. And, yes, he actually is a freshman.
— ESPN released its updated 2022 NBA mock draft on Wednesday, and it's loaded with former Illinois recruiting targets. The full list of projected draft picks that at least had an Illini offer:
- Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky
- TyTy Washington, Kentucky
- A.J. Griffin, Duke
- Patrick Baldwin Jr., Milwaukee
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Kendall Brown, Baylor
- Blake Wesley, Notre Dame
- E.J. Liddell, Ohio State
- Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
- Christian Braun, Kansas
- Walker Kessler, Auburn
- Bryce McGowens, Nebraska
- Harrison Ingram, Stanford
- Max Christie, Michigan State
- Trevion Williams, Purdue
- Michael Foster Jr., G League Ignite
- Drew Timme, Gonzaga
- Dominick Barlow, Overtime Elite
