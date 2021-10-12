Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
Recruiting literally never stops. Particularly when you have as many irons in the fire (i.e. offers out) as Illinois. Here's the latest happenings in the Illini recruiting world:
— Class of 2024 prospect K.J. Windham was in Champaign on Monday for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-1 point guard out of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis doesn't have an offer yet, but the campus visit is a sign of some mutual interest. Windham, who is in the Meanstreets program, was the only freshman to play for Ben Davis in 2020-21. It was a small role, with Windham averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds for the 14-12 Giants.
I would like to thank @CoachUnderwood , @CoachFrazierILL and the @IlliniMBB family for hosting me on my first unofficial college visit. Truly an amazing experience that will keep me working harder than ever to perfect my craft! #FightingIllini 💪🏽 @MeanstreetsEYB @BenDavisBasket1 pic.twitter.com/IIZ3oTGgJH— K.J. Windham (@kj_windham10) October 12, 2021
— Two more Class of 2022 targets committed elsewhere recently, with four-star ThunderRidge (Colo.) forward Zach Keller choosing Wake Forest and three-star Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Colin Smith choosing Vanderbilt. Those decisions come on the heels of five-star Archbishop Spalding (Md.) wing Cam Whitmore committing to Villanova after having Illinois in his final three.
— A Class of 2023 target also committed, with unranked Bradley-Bourbonnais big man Owen Freeman choosing Iowa. Freeman received a slew of Big Ten offers this summer, Illinois included, after putting up 17.7 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 blocks per game as a sophomore for the Boilermakers.
