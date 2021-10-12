College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

State basketball
Buy Now

An IHSA basketball in front of State Farm Center on June 15, 2020.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 171: Full speed ahead to basketball season

Episode 171: Full speed ahead to basketball season

Recruiting literally never stops. Particularly when you have as many irons in the fire (i.e. offers out) as Illinois. Here's the latest happenings in the Illini recruiting world:

— Class of 2024 prospect K.J. Windham was in Champaign on Monday for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-1 point guard out of Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis doesn't have an offer yet, but the campus visit is a sign of some mutual interest. Windham, who is in the Meanstreets program, was the only freshman to play for Ben Davis in 2020-21. It was a small role, with Windham averaging 3.7 points and 1.7 rebounds for the 14-12 Giants.

— Two more Class of 2022 targets committed elsewhere recently, with four-star ThunderRidge (Colo.) forward Zach Keller choosing Wake Forest and three-star Compass Prep (Ariz.) forward Colin Smith choosing Vanderbilt. Those decisions come on the heels of five-star Archbishop Spalding (Md.) wing Cam Whitmore committing to Villanova after having Illinois in his final three.

—  A Class of 2023 target also committed, with unranked Bradley-Bourbonnais big man Owen Freeman choosing Iowa. Freeman received a slew of Big Ten offers this summer, Illinois included, after putting up 17.7 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and 2.4 blocks per game as a sophomore for the Boilermakers.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos