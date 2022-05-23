College/Prep Sports Reporter

Episode 200: Underwood's return

The next wave of player movement in college basketball will likely come once the June 1 deadline hits for early entrants to make their decision about the NBA draft. It bears repeating that between early entrants, guys who have exhausted their college eligibility and international prospects there are more than 300 players in the draft. For 58 picks. A fair number of players should be coming back to college basketball — many of whom entered the transfer portal by May 1 to keep all their options open.

Guys like Matthew Mayer. The former Baylor forward declared for the draft and entered the portal. Now, he's headed back to college basketball. Just not Waco, Texas.

Illinois got involved when Mayer first hit the portal. The 6-foot-9 wing averaged 9.8 points and five rebounds in 2021-22 for the Bears and shot 40.9 percent overall, 32.4 percent from three-point range and 70 percent at the free throw line. Mayer's scoring went up as his minutes increased to 22.8 per game, but his efficiency was down in a larger (but still not huge) role for Baylor.

Mayer's measurables at the NBA draft combine last week fell under some good, some just OK. While his wingspan measured just 6-10 1/2 (not great), he had the sixth-best lane agility time. Then he had a bottom 10 three-quarter court sprint time and a max vertical (31.5 inches) that also put him in the bottom 10 of players tested.

On a different recruiting front, the Meanstreets trio of Illinois commit Morez Johnson and Illini targets James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis is getting some national attention.

So is Class of 2025 guard Trey McKenney, who is also a Meanstreets guy.

