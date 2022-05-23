Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The next wave of player movement in college basketball will likely come once the June 1 deadline hits for early entrants to make their decision about the NBA draft. It bears repeating that between early entrants, guys who have exhausted their college eligibility and international prospects there are more than 300 players in the draft. For 58 picks. A fair number of players should be coming back to college basketball — many of whom entered the transfer portal by May 1 to keep all their options open.
Guys like Matthew Mayer. The former Baylor forward declared for the draft and entered the portal. Now, he's headed back to college basketball. Just not Waco, Texas.
Baylor’s Matthew Mayer to withdraw from NBA Draft, will transfer. https://t.co/EnumYiFBwf— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 21, 2022
Illinois got involved when Mayer first hit the portal. The 6-foot-9 wing averaged 9.8 points and five rebounds in 2021-22 for the Bears and shot 40.9 percent overall, 32.4 percent from three-point range and 70 percent at the free throw line. Mayer's scoring went up as his minutes increased to 22.8 per game, but his efficiency was down in a larger (but still not huge) role for Baylor.
Mayer's measurables at the NBA draft combine last week fell under some good, some just OK. While his wingspan measured just 6-10 1/2 (not great), he had the sixth-best lane agility time. Then he had a bottom 10 three-quarter court sprint time and a max vertical (31.5 inches) that also put him in the bottom 10 of players tested.
On a different recruiting front, the Meanstreets trio of Illinois commit Morez Johnson and Illini targets James Brown and Nojus Indrusaitis is getting some national attention.
Meanstreets 16U is LOADED 😤 James Brown (#39 in the ESPN 60), Morez Johnson (#51 in the ESPN 60), and Nojus Indrusiatis are one of the best trio’s in the country 🔥 @nikemeanstreets @PaulBiancardi ( 🎥: @hoopnowtv ) pic.twitter.com/UF8fFSNN71— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 21, 2022
So is Class of 2025 guard Trey McKenney, who is also a Meanstreets guy.
4 ⭐️ Trey McKenny is up next! The 6’3 guard is currently ranked #19 in the ESPN 25 @mckenneytrey1 @PaulBiancardi ( 🎥: @HoopNowTV pic.twitter.com/oDYbTgvQjS— SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) May 21, 2022
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).