Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Another 2022 guard?
Skyy Clark decommitted from Kentucky on Sunday. Per 247Sports' Eric Bossi, Illinois was one of several programs involved in his newly open recruitment. Clark is ranked as a five-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, with the 6-foot-3, 200-pound point guard considered the No. 27 prospect in the country.
The Illini's 2022 recruiting class already has three guards in it in Jayden Epps, Sencire Harris and Ty Rodgers. Adding the Montverde Academy (Fla.) product would certainly be a move in a guard-heavy direction.
Portal perusal
Illinois already added one big man to its frontcourt for the 2022-23 season with the mid-year transfer of Dain Dainja. The former Baylor forward joined the Illini in January and has spent the last two-plus months mostly working with strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher in addition to his efforts learning the Illinois system on the court.
That apparently hasn't stopped Illinois from testing the transfer portal waters again for Lafayette's Neil Quinn, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham. The 7-foot, 280-pound center averaged 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and four assists — all career highs — for the Leopards this season. He also shot 54.5 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range (on five attempts) and 70.9 percent at the free throw line.
New offers
Illinois has offered a pair of Class of 2024 prospects in the last week or so in Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) guard Adam Njie Jr. and St. Bendedict's Prep (N.J.) forward Maurice Vassel.
Njie is a 6-2, 175-point guard originally from the Bronx, N.Y. He has other offers from Arizona State, Florida International, Manhattan, Robert Morris, St. Francis (N.Y.), TCU and Utah State. Vassel is a Kingston, Jamaica, native. The 6-10, 180-pound forward has other offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, La Salle, Maryland, Rutgers, St. Bonaventure, Stony Brook, TCU and Texas A&M.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).