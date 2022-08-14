Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
— Class of 2024 recruit Nojus Indrusaitis continued pool play action Saturday with the Lithuanian national team at the FIBA U16 European Championship in Skopje, North Macedonia. Lithuania improved to 2-0 with an 80-73 win against the Netherlands. Indrusaitis got the start for the second straight game and finished with 16 points, three rebounds and one steal. He missed both of his three-point attempts, but shot 50 percent overall from the field. Lithuania plays Israel on Sunday.
— Other recent recruiting news mostly included Illinois targets either committing elsewhere or trimming their lists and not including the Illini. The former saw Class of 2023 five-star guard Marquis "Mookie" Cook commit to Oregon (for a second time) and Class of 2023 three-star wing Jordan Burks commit to Ole Miss.
Four-star Class of 2023 guard Parker Friedrichsen, who was once committed to Oklahoma State, narrowed his list to include Rice, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Davidson. Five-star Class of 2024 guard Jamari Phillips also cut his list to Louisville, Oregon, UCLA, Kansas and Texas Tech.
