Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Plenty of recruiting news Tuesday. Let's get caught up.
The newest edition to Illinois' 2023 recruiting board is South Kent School (Conn.) center Papa Kante. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man is originally from Dakar, Senegal, and his Illini offer means Brad Underwood and Co. are now pursuing basically all of the Cardinals' top frontcourt options after previously offering Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso and Tafara Gapare.
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 6’10” F Papa Kante’23 @papaamadoukante of @SouthKentHoops & @NYRhoops has been offered by #Illinois & #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/k6RWBP1ejZ— 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) July 12, 2022
Kante is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals and On3 — and as high as No. 33 nationally by the latter — while 247Sports has the Senegalese center regarded as a three-star recruit in its own rankings. Kante has other offers from Maryland, Michigan, DePaul, East Carolina, Georgetown, Iowa, Kansas, UMass, Miami, Ole Miss, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Syracuse, TCU, Tennessee and Washington.
In other recruiting news, Gapare is back on the market after he backed away from the commitment he made to DePaul he made June 6. Illinois was previously in the mix for the four-star forward from New Zealand.
Breaking: 2023 four-star Tafara Gapare has decommitted from DePaul, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-10 New Zealand native previously considered Maryland, Illinois, Virginia Tech, UConn, along with the Overtime Elite league and the Australian NBL. Story: https://t.co/FZ7G7DlHOw pic.twitter.com/ilfGD3UuIy— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 12, 2022
There was some idea Gapare might consider reclassifying to the 2022 class. The Illini adding French big man Zacharie Perrin for the 2022-23 season would seem to indicate Champaign wouldn't be Gapare's likely destination if that were to happen.
On the 2023 recruiting front, Illinois missed out on Tulsa, Okla., native and four-star wing Trent Pierce on Tuesday. Pierce, who will play his senior season at Compass Prep (Ariz.) committed to Missouri instead.
110% COMMITTED #nextchapter 🐯 @MizzouHoops @coachdgates pic.twitter.com/lGxviJi9yG— Trent Pierce (@trentpierce22) July 12, 2022
At 6-7 and 180 pounds, Pierce fit the new mold Illinois coach Brad Underwood seems to prefer. Expect Underwood and his staff to continue the pursuit of big guards and even bigger wings.
Lastly, Class of 2024 target Nojus Indrusaitis is going to get some international experience. The St. Rita guard will apparently get a crack at making Lithuania's U16 roster.
Congratulations & Good luck!! @i_nojus @CBB_Europe @imLuckyD pic.twitter.com/wQrUtDB6rN— St. Rita Basketball (@sritabasketball) July 12, 2022
Lithuania is set to play in the FIBA U16 European Championship next month in Skopje, North Macedonia, from Aug. 12-20. The Lithuanians are in a group with France, Israel and the Netherlands.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).