Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
Yes, the 2021-22 Illinois basketball season officially starts this week. (Media day is Friday afternoon, and let's just say I'm looking forward to it). But, no, that doesn't mean the recruiting deluge slows to a trickle. It's one of the key components of program building. So here's some news on notes from the ol' recruiting trail ...
— Illinois coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander were in California on Monday to see Class of 2023 center Jazz Gardner. The 7-footer is a four-star prospect and averaged 25.1 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals last season for Los Altos (Calif.).
The Gardner family would like to thank @IlliniMBB @CoachUnderwood @Alexander_Geoff @CoachFrazierILL for coming to see my boys & @LosAltosHoop @recruitsnews @PrepHoops @latsondheimer @SGVNSports @RonMFlores pic.twitter.com/Mn4i5CYpzE— Jelani Gardner (@JAG32basketball) September 27, 2021
Underwood and Alexander also got some time with JaiYon Gardner, who is a Class of 2025 point guard. The younger Gardner brother didn't receive an offer (that I'm aware of), but the Illini have just started recruiting that class with all in-state offers so far. The Gardner's dad, Jelani, played at both Cal and Pepperdine and then professionally overseas.
— Underwood and Alexander along with assistant coach Tim Anderson spent one day at the end of last week at Kenwood. Makes sense. The Illini have offered what will likely be the Broncos' entire starting lineup in Trey Pettigrew (2022), JJ Taylor, Darrin Ames and Davius Loury (2023) and Bryce Heard (2025).
— On the more immediate recruiting front, there should be news coming from a pair of Class of 2022 big men. William Berg, a 7-2 center out of Sweden, is set to announce a top three "soon." His best offers include Illinois and Purdue. Christ Essandoko, another 7-footer with Illinois in his top seven, is scheduled to commit Friday. Some of the Illini staff made the trip to North Carolina this fall to see him, but both 247Sports Crystal Ball picks have him landing at Providence.
— Also scheduled to commit Friday is four-star Class of 2022 guard Otega Oweh. The Blairstown, N.J., native is basically seen as leaning toward Penn State (where his brother played football) or Oklahoma (where he took his final official visit). Oweh did visit Champaign, but all four of his Crystal Ball picks are for the Nittany Lions.
