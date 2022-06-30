Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting roundup
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Class of 2023 recruit Amani Hansberry completed an official visit to Illinois on Wednesday. The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward has clearly become a priority target for the Illini in the '23 class where they're still waiting for their first commitment.
Hansberry is coming off a successful junior season at Mount St. Joseph (Md.) after transferring in from St. John's College in Washington, D.C. He helped lead Mount St. Joseph to 33-6 record and sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League alongside fellow Illini target Bryson Tucker (a 2024 guard). That earned Hansberry, who averaged 20.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year honors.
Hansberry is ranked as a three-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals. He has other offers from high major programs like Boston College, Penn State, DePaul, LSU, Miami, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Hansberry previously visited Penn State at the end of March.
2023 four-star Brandon Williams has announced his top five schools with @On3Recruits. Story: https://t.co/e6BJYvUbgv pic.twitter.com/Bi2Jm9p2uH— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 29, 2022
In other recruiting news, Illinois made the top five for another power forward in the Class of 2023 in Christ The King (N.Y.) standout Brandon Williams. The 6-8, 220-pound Williams is down to the Illini, UCLA, UConn, St. John's and Oklahoma State. He's considered a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals and is ranked as high No. 89 in the class per the former.
In other, other recruiting news, the NBAPA Top 100 Camp is currently underway in Orlando. Several Illini recruiting targets were invited, including St. Rita big man James Brown, West Ranch (Calif.) 7-footer Jazz Gardner and Kell (Ga.) center Peyton Marshall. Check out the latest observations from 247Sports' Eric Bossi, who is in Orlando, and mentioned Marshall as well as Sunrise Christian (Kan.) 7-2 elite shot blocker John Bol.
