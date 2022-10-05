Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting the best in 2025
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
New Class of 2025 rankings from 247Sports include multiple Illinois recruiting targets. Here's a quick breakdown:
- The Illini's top-ranked target is Koa Peat. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward is considered a five-star prospect and the No. 3 overall recruit in the class. Peat was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American last season at Perry High School in Gilbert, Ariz., and led the Pumas to a Class 6A state championship while averaging 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds. A little closer to C-U, Peat is the son of Todd Peat. The former Champaign Central standout went on to play football at Northern Illinois and then the NFL for seven seasons with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals and Los Angeles Raiders in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
- Illinois top-ranked in-state target is now, technically, St. Rita guard Melvin Bell. Former Kenwood standout Bryce Heard is 12 spots higher than Bell at No. 47 in the class, but Heard transferred to Montverde Academy (Fla.) this offseason and now counts as a recruitable prospect in the Sunshine State.
- Time to feel old ... the top-ranked player in the class is Cameron Boozer. As in one of the twin sons of former Kansas standout turned longtime NBA pro Carlos Boozer. Cameron's brother, Cayden, is six inches shorter and ranks No. 47 in the country.
- Here's the full list of Illinois targets included in the latest 247Sports ranking:
No. 3 Koa Peat, 6-8, 210, PF, Perry (Ariz.)
No. 6 Darryn Peterson, 6-5, 195, SG, Cuyahoga Valley Christian (Ohio)
No. 13 BJ Davis-Ray, 6-5, 175, SG, Link Academy (Mo.)
No. 22 Trey McKenney, 6-4, 20, SG, St. Mary's (Mich.)
No. 46 Jackson Keith, 6-5, 175 SF, Southern (N.C.)
No. 47 Bryce Heard, 6-5, 180, CG, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
No. 55 Cam Ward, 6-6, 180, SF, Largo (Md.)
No. 59 Melvin Bell, 6-4, SG, St. Rita
No. 60 Colt Langdon, 6-7, 205, PF, Millbrook (N.C.)
No. 72 Kai Rogers, 6-10, 240, C, Wauwatosa West (Wis.)
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).