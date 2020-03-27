Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting top talent
college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
The Gatorade player of the year awards were announced Thursday for all 50 states. Plenty of familiar names were among them, with Illinois having at least offered and recruited — or still in the process of recruiting — 13 of the winners. Here's the full breakdown:
Adam Miller, Illinois
Obviously have to start at the top with the Illini's committed five-star guard. Miller likely beat out Duke-bound Whitney Young senior DJ Steward for this honor — his second straight — after Steward was named the Chicago Sun-Times' player of the year. While Miller's senior season was cut short, Morgan Park was a favorite to win the Class 3A state title, and his play this season was a primary reason. Miller finished the year averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
DaRon Holmes, Arizona
Holmes helped Millenium to a 24-6 record and a Class 5A state runner-up finish, with the 6-foot-9, 195-pound junior averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.1 assists. A four-star recruit in the 2021 class has other high major offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, USC, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest.
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Williams is staying home, having committed to Eric Musselman and Arkansas in November. The 6-10, 230-pound center averaged 18.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 blocks per game in leading Fort Smith to a 20-10 record and a Class 6A state semifinal appearance.
Micawber "Mac" Etienne, Connecticut
Etienne, a four-star center in the 2021 class, is a priority recruit for Illinois and took an unofficial visit to Champaign earlier this month. The 6-10, 245-pound big man put up 15 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists per game this season for Suffield Academy.
Walker Kessler, Georgia
Bound for North Carolina next season, the 7-foot, 245-pound senior center averaged 17.8 points, 9.3 assists, 5.2 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists in leading Woodward Academy to a Class AAAA state title.
Hunter Dickinson, Maryland
The future Michigan big man led DeMatha Catholic to a 30-3 record and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament championship as a senior. The 7-2, 263-pound center put up 18.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.
Jalen Suggs, Minnesota
Suggs doubled up this season, as he was also Minnesota's Gatorade football player of the year. The 6-4, 195-pound point guard will play basketball at the next level, however, having committed to Gonzaga. He averaged 23.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, five assists and 3.9 steals as a senior at Minnehaha Academy.
Caleb Love, Missouri
Love got to finish his senior season, winning a Class 5 state title with Christian Brothers College Prep. The 6-4, 202-pound point guard averaged 26.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals and will play at North Carolina next season.
Jaden Hardy, Nevada
Hardy is a consensus five-star prospect and a top 10 recruit in the 2021 class. The 6-5, 195-pound guard put up 30.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game in 2019-20 in helping lead Coronado to a 19-8 record and the Class 4A regional semifinals. Kentucky is a major player in Hardy's recruitment.
Cliff Omoruyi, New Jersey
Omoruyi has yet to make his college decision, but is down to a top three of Arizona State, Auburn and Rutgers. The 6-11, 220-pound center helped Roselle Catholic go 21-7 this season while averaging 14.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.6 blocks.
R.J. Davis, New York
The North Carolina-bound guard likely beat out future Illini guard Andre Curbelo for this award. Davis averaged 26.5 points, eight rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals in his senior season at Archbishop Stepinac.
Jaemyn Brakefield, West Virginia
A Mississippi native, Brakefield takes home the West Virginia honor since he plays at Huntington Prep. The Duke-bound forward and two-time Gatorade player of the year put up 19.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and three assists per game as a senior.
Patrick Baldwin, Wisconsin
Duke is the top player in Baldwin's recruitment, but Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Marquette, North Carolina, Northwestern and Wisconsin are also involved. The five-star top five junior averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks for Sussex Hamilton in 2019-20.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette.