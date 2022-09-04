Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting top talent
Brad Underwood has always made a point to mention that one of the key factors he looks at in recruiting is winning. He wants players from winning programs. It makes sense. Winning isn't exactly easy. They know what it takes. That preference is never more clear than to look at the number of Illinois targets playing for arguably the top 25 high school/prep teams in the country:
1. Montverde Academy (Fla.) — Liam McNeeley '24, Asa Newell '24, Bryce Heard '25
4. Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) — John Bol '24
5. Roselle Catholic (N.J.) — Akil Watson '23
7. IMG Academy (Fla.) — Bryson Tucker '24
16. Christ the King (N.Y.) — Qing Pang '24
22. Donda Academy (Calif.) — J.J. Taylor '23, Chuck Bailey III '23, Davius Loury '23, Steven Solano '24
23. St. Rita — Morez Johnson Jr. '24, James Brown '24, Nojus Indrusaitis '24, Melvin Bell '25
25. The Rock School (Fla.) — R.J. Jones '24
