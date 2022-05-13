Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois added to its Class of 2023 recruiting board Wednesday with an offer to Tulsa (Okla.) Union forward Trent Pierce. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound small forward is ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN — and No. 74 overall in the class — and a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
After a great conversation with Coach Frazier I am grateful to say I have received an offer from the University of Illinois @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/8GOzEusT4p— Trent Pierce (@trentpierce22) May 11, 2022
Pierce, whose lead recruiter is Illini assistant Chester Frazier, holds other offers from Minnesota, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Loyola Chicago, Oral Roberts and Tulsa.
On the Class of 2024 front, Illinois hosted Dayton, Ohio, native Jonathan Powell on an unofficial visit Wednesday. The 6-4, 170-pound guard received his Illinois offer about one month ago, with the Illini trailing only Dayton in terms of getting a jump on Powell's recruitment.
Had a great Unofficial visit today at the University of Illinois, thanks to @CoachFrazierILL and @CoachUnderwood for having me and my family today. #Illini pic.twitter.com/kKg2enmZ4w— Jonathan Powell (@jonathanp0well1) May 11, 2022
Powell, who averaged 16.8 points and 4.5 rebounds and shot 38 percent from three-point range for Chaminade Julienne (Ohio) in 2021-22, now also boasts offers from Ohio State, Xavier, Texas A&M, Cincinnati and Indiana. Powell transferred to Centerville (Ohio) in March and will likely play a key role for what's become one of the better teams in Ohio of late.
