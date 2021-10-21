Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruiting update
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Plenty of news in the recruiting world the last couple days. The rundown ...
— Rivals released its first rankings for the Class of 2024 on Wednesday. Topping the list of 40 players is Gill St. Bernard's (N.J.) wing Naasir Cunningham. Several Illini targets made the cut, too:
- 3. Bryson Tucker, 6-6, 180, SF, Mount St. Joseph (Md.)
- 5. Jahki Howard, 6-6, 175, SG, Norcross (Ga.)
- 10. Johnuel "Boogie" Fland, 6-2, 165, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
- 15. RJ Jones, 6-7, 195, PF, The Rock School (Fla.)
- 16. Liam McNeeley, 6-6, 185, SF, Pope John Paul II (Texas)
- 18. James Brown, 6-8, 210, C, St. Rita
- 33. Trentyn Flowers, 6-8, 190, SG, Huntington Prep (W.Va.)
- 37. Steven Solano, 6-11, 235, C, Virginia Beach Catholic (Va.)
— Solano is the latest offer for Illinois in the Class of 2024. The Bronx, N.Y., native will play his sophomore season in Virginia Beach, Va., and holds other offers from Nebraska, Bryant, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Fordham, NJIT and Hampton.
— Brown is one of three Illinois recruiting targets that have made their selection for the U.S. Junior National Team public along with Class of 2023 five-star recruits Matas Buzelis and Kylan Boswell. Their selection (and the other players chosen) means they'll be in the mix for USJNT training camps and a shot at representing Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit, FIBA U17 World Cup and FIBA Americas U18 Championship next year.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).