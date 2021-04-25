Good Morning, Illini Nation: Recruits playing at a high level
The AAU season is in full swing this spring after last year's run was basically wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic (which is still happening, but we're obviously making a go at sports and also get vaccinated). The first national Top 25 from The Circuit is out, and it's loaded with teams featuring Illinois recruiting targets (and one signee in 2022 guard Reggie Bass).
The full list:
1. Team Final (Pa.)
2. MOKAN Elite (Mo.)
Class of 2022 big man Tarris Reed is the player to watch if you're an Illinois fan. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound power forward out of St. Louis powerhouse Chaminade is ranked as a four-star recruit and as high as No. 81 in the class by 247Sports. Reed put up 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during his junior year with the Red Devils, while shooting 64 percent overall and 71 percent at the free throw line.
3. Meanstreets (Ill.)
Meanstreets' AJ Casey and Jalen Washington both have Illinois offers and make for a rather formidable frontcourt duo. Washington is a five-star recruit in the Class of 2022, and the healthy again 6-9, 210-pound forward averaged 12.7 points for a strong Gary (Ind.) West Side squad. Casey, a four-star, top 30 Class of 2022 recruit, put up 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game in his first season at Whitney Young. His teammate on the Dolphins, Class of 2023 guard Dalen Davis, also plays for Meanstreets and has an Illini offer.
4. Team Thad (Tenn.)
5. Team Charlotte (N.C.)
6. E1T1 United (Fla.)
7. New World (Washington, D.C.)
8. Team Spartans (Mass.)
9. Team Loaded (Va.)
10. Bates Fundamentals (Mich.)
11. Vegas Elite (Nev.)
Class of 2022 Illinois commit AJ Storr is listed on the Vegas Elite roster, but he's been playing this month for Illinois HoopStars on the PrepHoops circuit (and killing it).
12. NJ Scholars (N.J.)
13. Phenom University (Wis.)
Illinois has already tapped into this program, signing four-star guard Brandin Podziemski in the Class of 2021. The Illini have also offered Class of 2022 recruits Danilo Jovanovich and Seth Trimble, who are on this year's Phenom U. team. The 6-7, 200-pound Jovanovich averaged 22 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists this past season for Whitnall (Wis.). Trimble, whose stock is on the rise, put up 23.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game in 2020-21 for Menomonee Falls (Wis.). The 6-3, 185-pound guard was a First Team All-State pick as a junior.
14. Nightrydas Elite (Fla.)
15. Southern Assault (Texas)
Illinois has offered Class of 2022 recruit and arguably Southern Assault's best player Colin Smith. The 6-8, 200-pound forward is a four-star prospect and ranked as high as No. 64 in his class by Rivals.
16. Team Durant (Md.)
Rodney Rice has held an Illinois offer since Oct. 2018 when he still played at The Bullis School (Md.). Now the 6-4, 185-pound guard plays for powerhouse DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and is ranked as a four-star recruit and currently tops out as the No. 66 prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports.
17. Team Thrill (Md.)
Mady Traore is a more recent Illinois target. The 6-11, 195-pound French national picked up his offer last October when he was still at Bishop Walsh (Md.). Traore finished his junior season at National Christian Academy (Md.).
18. Team Breakdown (Fla.)
Illinois offered twins Ryan and Matthew Bewley last August. The Class of 2023 recruits transferred and played at Florida powerhouse West Oaks Academy (aka Andres Feliz's alma mater) this season. Matthew Bewley is a five-star prospect and No. 3 in the class per 247Sports and put up 17 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks per game as a sophomore. Ryan Bewley is still a four-star recruit and is ranked No. 20 in the class by 247Sports.
19. We Can All Go (Tenn.)
20. Team Trae Young (Okla.)
21. 3D Empire (Texas)
22. Team Teague (Ind.)
Class of 2022 Illinois commit Reggie Bass is the leader for Team Teague. The three-star guard is coming off a junior year where he averaged 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals after transferring to Elevation Prep in Fort Wayne, Ind., during the 2020-21 season.
23. Team CP3 (N.C.)
Jalen Hood-Schifino was a very early commit in the Class of 2022 when he chose Pittsburgh in Dec. 2019. The 6-4, 185-pound, four-star guard helped Montverde Academy (Fla.) win this year's GEICO Nationals championship.
24. NY Jayhawks (N.Y.)
25. New Heights Lightning (N.Y.)
Illinois' east coast recruiting includes Class of 2022 teammates Jaquan Sanders and Silas Sunday. They're teammates both with the Lightning and at Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.). Sanders is a 6-3, 170-pound, three-star guard, while Sunday, who is originally from Ireland, is a 7-foot, 290-pound three-star center.
