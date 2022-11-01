Good Morning, Illini Nation: Referencing the past
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2022-23 Illinois basketball team is the first that is solely constructed with players Brad Underwood recruited. Five seasons with Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams meant one last connection to the John Groce era (even if they never played for the former Illini coach). To narrow the focus, there's really just one player that was even a part of Illinois' rise back to college basketball relevancy. And even Coleman Hawkins wasn't there at the beginning.
How often Underwood can reference that process with an almost entirely new team is something the Illinois coach has to balance.
"You've got to be really careful doing that," Underwood said. "You can't forget how you got there and can't forget those people, but each team is new and has to develop its own identity. Our guys early on, they hated Thomas Walkup. When he'd come here in the summer and work out, they hated him because I'd talk about him so much.
"Some of these guys probably get sick hearing about Ayo (Dosunmu) and Trent. I'll get to a point where I'll quit doing that. They've got to develop their own way and their own path, but we can't lose sight — and I won't let them lose sight — of how those guys did that because it's their job to carry that on."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).