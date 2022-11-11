Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
In the moment Monday night in the first half against Eastern Illinois, Brad Underwood wasn't sure he liked how his team was playing offensively. Watching the game back later at home provided a different take from the Illinois coach.
"We caused a lot of confusion on the defensive side with some of our blurs and what we call a throw-and-go," Underwood said. "We got Coleman (Hawkins) looks and Coleman shots in the right places. Skyy (Clark) was tremendous in terms of hs defensive rebounding and pitch aheads, which got us a bunch of baskets.
"I saw one of best plays I've seen on a play by Terrence (Shannon Jr.) on an effort play. We turn the ball over on a baseline out, and he's sprinting from the deep corner and blocked it. Fell down after he blocked it, got up, sprinted to the other end of the court and kept an offensive rebound alive on a missed shot. That effort was just championship effort. We showed our guys that a lot because it was a special play."