College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Giorgi Bezhanisvhili Kofi Cockburn Duke Illinois
Buy Now
Reagan Lunn/Duke Athletics
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 128: Busy week for top-10 Illini

Episode 128: Busy week for top-10 Illini

How long is too long when it comes to basking in the warm glow of victory? Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu was already in "on to the next" mode in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's victory at Duke, noting Missouri was up next on Saturday and that the Illini owed the Tigers one after Braggin' Rights losses the past two seasons.

Illinois fans were maybe a bit more apt to prolong the celebration of Tuesday's top 10 win. Illini coach Brad Underwood probably summed it up the best for the fan base when he said, "Let's be real. It's Duke."

Tuesday night's victory also separated Illinois from the rest of Duke's nonconference opponents in the last 41 years. The Illini are the only non-ACC team with two wins at Cameroon Indoor Stadium in Mike Krzyzewski's entire tenure in Durham, N.C.

So if Illinois fans want celebrate, have at it. They certainly were Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some tweets to mark the occasion:

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Trending Videos