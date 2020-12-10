Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
How long is too long when it comes to basking in the warm glow of victory? Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu was already in "on to the next" mode in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday's victory at Duke, noting Missouri was up next on Saturday and that the Illini owed the Tigers one after Braggin' Rights losses the past two seasons.
Illinois fans were maybe a bit more apt to prolong the celebration of Tuesday's top 10 win. Illini coach Brad Underwood probably summed it up the best for the fan base when he said, "Let's be real. It's Duke."
Tuesday night's victory also separated Illinois from the rest of Duke's nonconference opponents in the last 41 years. The Illini are the only non-ACC team with two wins at Cameroon Indoor Stadium in Mike Krzyzewski's entire tenure in Durham, N.C.
So if Illinois fans want celebrate, have at it. They certainly were Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some tweets to mark the occasion:
There’s nothing like @IlliniMBB kicking some @DukeMBB 🤬🤬. Just saying! #BigTenACCChallenge— Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) December 9, 2020
I don’t care that the Crazies weren’t at Cameron. A 15 point win at Duke is a big deal. @IlliniMBB took a step tonight. #Illini— Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) December 9, 2020
Curbelo so tough💪🏾— Dj Richardson (@djrich32) December 9, 2020
The #Illini won convincingly at Duke. There’s only one thing to do at a moment like this: strut. pic.twitter.com/aDpwWNHQxT— Amos Pearson’s Moose Farm (@Frustrated_Fan) December 9, 2020
#illini Ayo talking about bouncing back after the loss to Baylor pic.twitter.com/n9tKKTSN4B— Mariah Guzman (@MariahLGuzman) December 9, 2020
#Illini basketball: pic.twitter.com/xJDBUDDjDM— aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) December 9, 2020
So maybe it’s time for me to jump back on to the @IlliniMBB bandwagon? #Illini pic.twitter.com/uZfYFUOI94— Matthew Tolly (@TheBigMT_06) December 9, 2020
“Illinois is good. National title good.” -ESPN commentators @IlliniMBB #Illini— Erika Harold (@ErikaHarold) December 9, 2020
Did Bilas just call Ayo a 🦄? 😂 #Illini🔸🔹— JA McCoy (@MogulNoir) December 9, 2020
That’s a DRUBBING at Duke. #Illini fans, you have something very special. https://t.co/QKIaq5EqFT— Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) December 9, 2020
I don’t care that there were no fans and that Coach K’s squad looked like trash. Illinois just boatraced Duke at Cameron Indoor. Legit bunch of dudes. #Illini— Aaron Frey (@Aaron_Frey) December 9, 2020
The haters will say this is photoshopped. #ILLINI #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/bVC5Ew6Hzc— Mike in Illinois: 11-1 (@Mike_InIllinois) December 9, 2020
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).