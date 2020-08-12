Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Tuesday's announcement that the Pac-12 was postponing all sports through the end of the calendar year would seem to indicate Arizona's trip to Champaign for a the return game of last year's Illini visit in Tuscon, Ariz., is now off the table. Following the Big Ten and Pac-12 putting a hold on college football this fall, the fate of college basketball is next up to be decided.
No Illinois-Arizona rematch at State Farm Center (probably, at least this year) is a bummer. That got me thinking about some of the other top nonconference games the Illini have played at home. Here's my top five from the last 15 seasons (from most recent on):
Illinois 88, North Carolina State 74 — Nov. 29, 2016
The Illini were coming off a disastrous showing in Brooklyn with losses to both West Virginia (clearly didn't have a plan for the press) and Florida State in the NIT Tip-Off. Not to mention a home loss to Winthrop before that where Keon Johnson put up 38 points for the Eagles.
North Carolina State featured a future lottery pick in Dennis Smith Jr., but it was Malcolm Hill's night. The Illinois guard scored a game-high 22 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists, and the Illini won what would be the first of six straight games.
Illinois 82, Gonzaga 75 — Dec. 3, 2011
Was Gonzaga the Gonzaga we all know now back in 2011? Only sort of, but the Bulldogs were ranked when the game happened and did win 26 games that season. And with Big Ten play turning quickly on the Illini, the early December win was something positive to hold on to. Meyers Leonard had one of his best games, putting up 21 points (one shy of his career high from four games prior against Richmond) on 9 of 11 shooting to go with six rebounds.
Illinois 79, North Carolina 67 — Nov. 30, 2010
The Tar Heels weren't ranked when the Illini beat them at then Assembly Hall, but they ultimately wound up winning 29 games and finishing as a top 10 team. Big one for Bruce Weber and Co. And for Illinois fans still upset about 2005. Five Illini wound up in double figures, with Mike Davis' 20 points leading all scorers.
Illinois 79, Vanderbilt 68 — Dec. 8, 2009
An odd choice? Maybe. But two things got this game on the list. One, the number of high major nonconference opponents to come to Champaign the last 15 seasons isn't a lengthy one. Two, that Vanderbilt wound up with three guys that played in the NBA in Jeffery Taylor, John Jenkins and Festus Ezeli. A super efficient performance from Demetri McCamey (23 points on 8 of 10 shooting) was too much for the Commodores, though.
Illinois 58, Georgetown 48 — Dec. 8, 2005
This was a classic Bruce Weber rock fight despite the fact he still had Dee Brown. Brown and James Augustine were the only two Illini in double figures with 16 and 10 points, apiece. Somehow that was enough even though Jeff Green put up 21 for the Hoyas, who also had another future first round pick in Roy Hibbert (a rather dismal four points for the big man). But it was a high major win for the Illini in their post-title run season.
Illinois 91, Wake Forest 73 — Dec. 1, 2004
Saved the best for last, obviously. Taking down the No. 1, Chris Paul-led Demon Deacons? That was Illini's warning to the rest of the country that they were not to be trifled with that season. The win against Wake Forest — led by Roger Powell Jr.'s game-high 19 points plus three other starters in double figures — was one of 29 straight wins to start the season for Illinois on the way to 37. No need to mention Matt Sylvester ... or Sean May.
