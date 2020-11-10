Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
House of ‘Paign captured the attention of Illinois basketball fans this summer in its run to the quarterfinals in The Basketball Tournament. The tournament itself, of course, captured the attention of sports fans across the country in July as the only sporting event happening.
Illini basketball fans followed along as alums like Malcolm Hill and Andres Feliz teamed up for the first time ever and former star South Dakota State Mike Daum — a TBT “grad transfer” — led the way. House of ‘Paign knocked off War Tampa and then reigning champions Carmen’s Crew before falling to Red Scare in the quarterfinals.
The interest in House of ‘Paign has continued. The official TBT Twitter account has mentioned Champaign as a possible regional site in 2021 multiple times if the pandemic has cleared enough that a solitary basketball bubble won’t be necessary.
Full disclosure, I’ve championed that cause repeatedly. For one, I’m pretty certain Illinois basketball fans will show up, and if it’s anything like the IHSA state tournament (also now back in Champaign), the casual basketball fan in Illinois will also show up. Secondly, it would be a very short drive for me to State Farm Center.
Now, there’s even House of ‘Paign merchandise. The following remains strong.
LETS GOOO!!! We are live!! Best of both worlds....Help support our team AND rock your new shirt as you watch Ayo, Kofi & Co. chase a B1G title! 🔷🔶 https://t.co/5BoYuP4aQa— House of ‘Paign (@IlliniTBT) November 9, 2020
And the House of ‘Paign crew has already started thinking about next year’s tournament — wherever it might happen.
“Preparation for TBT 2021 started about two days after TBT 2020,” House of ‘Paign general manager and coach Mike LaTulip said. “It’s not necessarily from a roster standpoint. You go go back, watch the film. There’s certain things I thought we could be a lot better at next year. It’s just kind of an ever-evolving process.
“A lot of the people that are working for the TBT, it’s a year-round gig for them. I think now being in it it’s a year-round gig for everybody that’s involved — obviously coaches and GMs included. But it’s fun. It kind of gives me my basketball fix. I’ll take the late nights, for sure, if it means getting to see those guys back out there again.”
LaTulip has some ideas on which former Illinois standouts he’d like to see on next year’s roster, but their availability is dependent on both when the tournament will happen (this year’s was earlier in July than normal) and where those players wind up professionally this season.
Hill is currently playing in Israel. Leron Black is in Mexico. Michael Finke moved on to Holland from Poland/Estonia. Rayvonte Rice, who had to pull out of the TBT this summer because his season restarted in Israel, and Nnanna Egwu are both playing in Japan.
LaTulip said the House of ‘Paign crew is ready to put what it learned in its TBT debut — successes and missteps — to good use in 2021.
“You have to look a the full body of work and be proud of that and put it into perspective,” he said. “I think a lot of us felt pretty dejected when we were in the locker room at the end of the game. It’s something we can build toward to next year, and it keeps these guys hungry.”
