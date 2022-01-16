Good Morning, Illini Nation: Revisiting the preseason AP Top 25
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
A Sunday project this week will be re-evaluating my entire Associated Press Top 25 ballot. For a couple reasons. One, we've reached the midway point of the season, so any preconceived notions about teams should be wiped out by actual results. Two, Baylor just lost twice this week, so I was going to need a new No. 1 team anyway (in addition to other Top 25 losses).
That in addition to Friday's Illinois-Michigan game everyone expected to be a top 25 (at minimum) showdown heading into the season was a bit more one-sided. So let's take a look back at my ballot in the preseason with where teams are ranked currently also noted. What did I have right? Or wrong?
1. UCLA — Current: No. 3
This week's overtime loss at home to Oregon wasn't particularly good for the ol' résumé, but the Bruins are playing at a high enough level to contend in the Pac-12 and beyond.
2. Gonzaga — Current: No. 2
The Bulldogs, who are absolutely throttling WCC competition through three games, might climb to No. 1 come Monday. I wasn't wrong about Gonzaga.
3. Texas — Current: No. 21
I gave first-year coach Chris Beard some leeway in expecting him to figure out a roster/rotation that loaded up on transfers. The Longhorns haven't been bad, but they aren't top three caliber.
4. Kansas — Current: No. 9
Odds are the Jayhawks will, per usual, finish the season somewhere in the top 10. That's just what happens.
5. Illinois — Current: No. 25
The Illini have played better of late than their No. 25 ranking would indicate. Expect them to move up Monday. Will they end up top five eventually? Beating Purdue on Monday would help.
6. Kentucky — Current: No. 18
The Wildcats just beat the pants off Tennessee and are favored by the analytics. Odds are they'll be closer to where I had them ranked than their current spot in the AP Top 25.
7. Purdue — Current: No. 7
Called it. Obviously.
8. Michigan — Current: Unranked
At least I wasn't the only voter to get this way wrong. The Wolverines were one very preseason ballot and, after Friday's loss at Illinois, are just 7-7 on the season.
9. Baylor — Current: No. 1
Consecutive home losses to Texas Tech and unranked Oklahoma State likely means the Bears drop from the top spot in the poll, but they're still a national title contender.
10. Villanova — Current: No. 14
Jay Wright's Wildcats have a top 10 offense and a top 20 defense. That's helped them in the rankings despite losing four times (three of which came against ranked teams).
11. Duke — Current: No. 8
The Blue Devils' freshmen have played well, but it's junior guard Wendell Moore Jr., who's made low key the biggest impact given his improvement from last year.
12. Alabama — Current: No. 24
The Crimson Tide won't be ranked come Monday having lost three straight to Missouri, Auburn and Mississippi State. The first and the last of those only add to one of the stranger résumés this year with wins Gonzaga, Houston and Tennessee and losses to Missouri and Iona.
13. Memphis — Current: Unranked
I'm sure there's an episode of "Inside Illini Basketball" from before the season where we discussed the AP Top 25 and I said Memphis had loads of potential (i.e. talent), but it might not work given the fact Penny Hardaway really hasn't made it work yet. Turns out I was right.
14. Arkansas — Current: Unranked
The Razorbacks just beat LSU, so that's solid, but losses to Oklahoma, Hofstra, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M in a six-game stretch was both pretty awful and the reason Arkansas isn't ranked anymore. Oops.
15. UNC — Current: Unranked
Too much faith in Hubert Davis, I guess. The Tar Heels haven't been terrible, but the ACC is bad this year and their best win is Michigan, which keeps getting worse and worse.
16. Ohio State — Current: No. 16
Bingpot! The Buckeyes have lost two of three, but the last time that happened this year they reeled off five straight wins, which included taking down No. 1 Duke in Columbus, Ohio.
17. Houston — Current: No. 11
I haven't been as high on Houston as other voters consistently this season. But the Cougars have the No. 7 offense and No. 16 defense, per KenPom, so it all comes down to if analytics trump notable wins.
18. Tennessee — Current: No. 22
The Vols' main issue is every time they play top teams (except for Arizona where they potentially got some home cooking) they lose.
19. Oregon — Current: Unranked
Beating UCLA this week doesn't make up for the fact the Ducks have lost to BYU (got smoked), Saint Mary's, Houston, Arizona State, Stanford and Baylor. The ASU and Stanford losses are the worst.
20. St. Bonaventure — Current: Unranked
I was real popular with the Bonnies fan base early in the season, and I had high hopes for a veteran squad doing big things. St. Bonaventure might still win the A-10, but losses to Northern Iowa, UConn and Virginia Tech were enough to get dropped from the poll.
21. Auburn — Current: No. 4
Definitely undervalued the Tigers heading into the season, but Walker Kessler has looked like one of the best transfers in the country and Jabari Smith has turned into a legitimate candidate to be the No. 1 pick. Don't be surprised to see Auburn pick up some No. 1 votes come Monday.
22. Indiana — Current: Unranked
The Hoosiers never actually made it into the AP Top 25. Losses to Syracuse and Penn State will be held against them moving forward, too.
23. Texas Tech — Current: 19
Don't know what to make of the Red Raiders. Particularly after this week where they beat No. 1 Baylor in Waco, Texas, and then took a fairly bad loss at Kansas State.
24. Florida State — Current: Unranked
I put too much faith in the Leonard Hamilton factor. The Seminoles already have five losses.
25. UConn — Current: Unranked
Injuries and COVID-19 issues have hurt the Huskies given they've only played twice since Dec. 21. They don't have any bad losses, though, and are the only team to beat Auburn, though.
