Good Morning, Illini Nation: Road warriors
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois won a single true road game (at Rutgers) and just twice away from State Farm Center (against Missouri) in Brad Underwood's first season as coach. Last season was much the same. The Illini again won a single true road game (at Ohio State) and a pair of neutral site games — against Maryland at Madison Square Garden and against Northwestern in the Big Ten tournament.
Tuesday night's win at No. 9 Penn State was Illinois' fourth road win this season, tying the Illini with the Nittany Lions and Maryland for most conference road wins. The 62-56 victory in Happy Valley was also Illinois' first against a top 10 Big Ten team on the road in a dozen years.
So what's changed? What's allowed this Illinois team to win the most road games since the 2013-14 team had six?
"We talked a lot in the offseason about being able to go do this," Underwood said. "Win on the road. The formula has been about the defensive end, so I’m proud of us for that."
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has been vital in Illinois' efforts away from Champaign what with his game winner at Wisconsin and Michigan and the floater he sank to ice Tuesday's win at Penn State. He also came up with a pair of clutch shots at Purdue.
Beyond Dosunmu leaning into his role as closer, Illinois freshman center Kofi Cockburn said the Illini's success on the road has been a mixture of Underwood and the coaching staff stressing the importance and this particular group of players having the connection on the court to actually pull it off.
"It’s definitely something that we planned for," Cockburn said. "We instilled it in our routine. We talk a lot about it. We’re the best road team in the Big Ten — I think in the country. We’ve beaten some pretty tough teams. We’ve got whatchamacallit, Northwestern, coming up on the road, and we just hope to keep it going."
