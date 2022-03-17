Good Morning, Illini Nation: Rodgers in Jordan Brand Classic
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Two-thirds of Illinois' 2022 recruiting class will play in a postseason all-star game. Jayden Epps was selected for the Iverson Classic at the end of January, and Ty Rodgers claimed a similar honor on Wednesday when he was picked to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic on April 15 in Chicago.
The @JordanClassic 2022 Rosters2+ players: Alabama, Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Michigan, Oregon, UCLA 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/HPkLfDxG9y— 𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 𝒮𝓁𝒶𝓉ℯ𝓇 (@Andrew__Slater) March 16, 2022
Rodgers put up a monster senior year at Thornton — his lone season playing in Illinois after previously playing in Michigan. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 17.3 points, 15.4 rebounds, eight assists, 3.3 steals and three blocks for the 23-6 Wildcats. Now he'll be able to show off his game playing alongside some of the best players in the 2022 class.
Rodgers will play for longtime Oak Hill Academy (Va.) coach Steve Smith. On his team is a collection of talented bigs like UCLA-bound Adem Bona and Duke-bound Kyle Filipowski and the Kentucky-bound duo of Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace.
It would be a Kentucky-bound trio had Skyy Clark not decommitted. The borderline four-star/five-star guard is back on the recruiting market, and Illinois is one of the program involved in his re-recruitment. The Illini will get a bonus recruiter since Clark and Rodgers are on the same team. Ideal.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).