Good Morning, Illini Nation: Rodgers playing his role
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ty Rodgers has carved out a specific role for this year's Illini. The 6-foot-6 freshman wing is energy and effort off the bench. Rebounding and defense is key. Anything he provides offensively is gravy.
There was some gravy on Saturday at Iowa. Rodgers had six points in the first half against the Hawkeyes before foul trouble got the best of him. In line with how his debut college basketball season has played out, those points came at the rim. The further he gets from the basket, the less efficient he’s ben.
Rodgers has made all six dunks he’s attempted this season. Then he’s 18 of 29 at the rim (62.1 percent), 7 of 18 on midrange and long two-pointers (38.9 percent) and 0 of 1 from three-point range (0 percent). Plus 6 of 20 free throw shooting (30 percent) for good measure.
Rodgers intends to address his offensive game. Just not right now.
“I’m not really worried about that now as long as we’re winning,” Rodgers said. “I’m fine. That’s something that’s going to happen in the offseason. Right now, I’m just going to keep doing me and keep doing what I’m doing.”
