Good Morning, Illini Nation: Rotation changes
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Kofi Cockburn's three-game suspension will necessitate a change in Illinois' rotation against Jackson State, Arkansas State and Marquette. The most likely change based on the two exhibition games? There's a good chance sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins gets the start at center.
While Omar Payne would seem like the next man up at the 5, Hawkins outplayed him in the exhibition games. So Payne would hang on to his backup role, and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk would probably be third in line with no real guarantee of minutes. There's at least 27 minutes per game (what Cockburn averaged last year) to distribute elsewhere.
In terms of the full rotation, freshman wing Luke Goode slides up one place into the ninth spot if it goes that deep (early in the year it probably will) unless Hawkins or Payne gets into foul trouble. Then Bosmans-Verdonk probably gets the call as the third big.
So what might the full rotation look like in those first three games? Let's divvy up the 200 minutes, think small and realize it's all just a best guess:
Starters
Andre Curbelo - 34
Trent Frazier - 34
Da'Monte Williams - 27
Jacob Grandison - 22
Coleman Hawkins - 26
Bench
Alfonso Plummer - 20
Austin Hutcherson - 17
Omar Payne - 14
Luke Goode - 6
