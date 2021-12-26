Good Morning, Illini Nation: Running good offense
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois ranks in the top 10 in the nation offensively at this point of the season. That's 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency per Ken Pomeroy's rankings and seventh in the same in Bart Torvik's rankings (albeit 10th when preseason bias is eliminated). Adjusted offensive efficiency is basically how many points per 100 possessions a team scores adjusted for a range of factors.
That Illinois ranks as highly as it does is impressive. More so when you consider Andre Curbelo hasn't played in seven games. But the Illini have figured out what works in his absence. A 25-point win against Missouri was clear evidence of that.
"I sound like a broken record, but practice," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said was how the Illini have gotten to this point offensively. "Figuring out the balance. Knowing the opportunities to play off Kofi (Cockburn), to play at the three-point line and to get guys shots. To figure out what lineups work and don’t work. … That’s been the process. Now we’re starting to figure that out. Our assist totals are great and extremely high. We got the highest points per possession in the country since 2008 in the (St. Francis) game. Our guys are finding that balance. That’s something I’m really excited about. Now we keep involving more people in Brandin (Podziemski) and Luke (Goode) and RJ (Melendez) and those guys into the flow of things. That’s something I’m really excited about."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).