Good Morning, Illini Nation: Running transfer scenarios
The addition of Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer bumped Illinois from No. 30 to No. 12 in Bart Torvik's projected preseason rankings for the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot-9 wing gave the Illini a fairly significant boost in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
Brad Underwood still has two open scholarships to work with. Odds are, however, he'll fill one and save one. Here's a look at how some potential additions would further affect Illinois' rankings:
Jacob Grandison
There's obviously a chance Grandison comes back to Illinois to play his sixth season of college basketball. It's possible, if a little improbable given the Illini's two transfer additions play a similar role and Underwood didn't add Shannon and Mayer not to play them. But if Grandison did come back, the Illini would jump to No. 6 in Torvik's rankings with that improvement based almost solely on what Grandison offers offensively as a spot-up shooter and effective passer.
Courtney Ramey
It seems like forever ago Illinois expressed interest in the Texas transfer, and the longer the offseason goes on without the Illini pushing for a veteran point guard the more it seems like Underwood is content handing things over to Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps given the number of capable ball handlers on the roster at other positions. Illinois with Ramey would climb to No. 7 in Torvik's rankings with slight improvement in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency.
