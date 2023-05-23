Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Monday afternoon's report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein about the Gavitt Games matchups for the coming 2023-24 season revealed another nonconference opponent on Illinois' schedule with Marquette slated to make the trip to Champaign. That makes three, including Tennessee and Missouri. The rest is to be determined. Perhaps even soon.
"Getting closer," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about a finalized schedule during his Saturday Sports Talk appearance on WDWS. "We're in negotiations right now with one more premier event for a single game. ... Then we've got what we're calling a home (multi-team event).
"We'll wait and see. We've kind of had to slow down a little bit on scheduling in the future too far just because of what conference realignment is going to look like and how that will all play out."
There's no real clarity on how the addition of USC and UCLA for the 2024-25 college basketball season will effect scheduling in the Big Ten. Underwood would prefer the opposite to be true.
"There's a lot of challenges with it," he said. "One of the challenges is class time missed from the academic side of things. We have to minimize some of the trips for USC and UCLA east and make it fair for them as well. ... We've got to be able to move forward on sooner than later or at least get some ideas on what a conference schedule will look like."