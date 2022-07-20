Good Morning, Illini Nation: Scheduling hypotheticals
The reported matchups for this year's Roman Main Event in Las Vegas means Illinois will play UCLA, (probably) Baylor (but Virginia if not), Syracuse and Texas in a 2 1/2-week span in the heart of its nonconference schedule. Illini coach Brad Underwood has regularly said he's open to playing anyone at any time, and that stretch of the 2022-23 slate certainly backs the Illini coach up.
Filling out a nonconference schedule for Illinois is kind of a straightforward affair. The Illini are locked in to the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and Braggin' Rights. While they've fulfilled their Gavitt Games obligations, if that series is renewed there's another regular game on the schedule. Add in Underwood's desire to play in a multi-team event every season just before or during Feast Week, and that leaves only a handful of games to schedule.
Those games are usually scheduled against low major and mid-major opponents. But in the spirit of Jon Scheyer getting a Duke-Arizona home-and-home on the books and my feelings that good teams should play each other as much as possible (for the good of the game, of course), here are five teams Illinois hasn't played recently that would look nice on future schedules in home-and-home scenarios.
Arkansas
Series history: Illinois leads 5-0
Last meeting: Illinois won 72-60 on Dec. 4, 2004, in Little Rock, Ark.
Illinois missed out on a shot at the Razorbacks last season after losing to Cincinnati in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., robbing everyone of a top 25 matchup. The Razorbacks have climbed back to relevancy just like the Illini under transfer portal master Eric Musselman. Odds are he keeps Arkansas just as strong moving forward, making for an intriguing hypothetical showdown with Illinois should Brad Underwood do the same.
Kansas
Series history: Tied 3-3
Last meeting: Kansas won 73-59 on March 20, 2011, in Tulsa, Okla.
Illinois got its game against former coach Bruce Weber last November before he pulled the plug on his Kansas State career at the end of the 2021-22 season. That leaves Akron's John Groce and Kansas' Bill Self as the former Illini coaches still on the bench for a game that would generate the obvious storyline. Can't say the Zips move the needle. The reigning NCAA champs? They sure do, and based on the reception Self got in Gordyville this spring it seems like Illinois fans have forgiven (if not necessarily forgotten) his departure.
Kentucky
Series history: Kentucky leads 11-4
Last meeting: Kentucky won 54-51 on March 24, 1984, in Lexington, Ky.
Isn't Illinois deserved of a shot at redemption/revenge? The 1984 game in Lexington marked the last time that NCAA tournament games were played on campus sites. That the Illini were, as the argument goes, victims of some home cooking from the officials at Rupp Arena in their three-point loss to the Wildcats. A rematch all these years later would also have some added intrigue with Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman (for now) on staff for John Calipari.
Memphis
Series history: Illinois leads 4-1
Last meeting: Illinois won 74-64 on Dec. 13, 2003, in Champaign
Forget for a second that Memphis is in the American Athletic Conference. It's a basketball school. A real basketball brand, even, with Penny Hardaway back on campus and running the team. That hasn't exactly led to the amount of success everyone was hoping for after the Tigers landed five-star recruit after five-star recruit, but Memphis has generally been considered a top program (at least before games have been played) in the past several seasons.
North Carolina
Series history: Tied 4-4
Last meeting: Illinois won 79-67 on Nov. 30, 2010, in Champaign
That the Big Ten/ACC Challenge hasn't delivered a rematch of the 2005 national championship game since 2010 is unfortunate. But it's been a reasonable decision given where Illinois basketball tumbled to as a program in the, well, intervening decade. But the Illini are once again relevant on the college basketball stage. This game likely wouldn't generate a home-and-home given the Challenge implications, but if it's not on the books in 2023 or 2024 what are the decision makers at ESPN doing?
