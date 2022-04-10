Good Morning, Illini Nation: Scholarship count
The commitment of four/five-star Class of 2022 guard Skyy Clark put Illinois at 12 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season. That doesn't include Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson, who both could return for another season (or two for Hutcherson given his injury issues). Either returning for another season at Illinois, of course, has to be a mutual decision between player and program given both have hit the four seasons in five years mark.
So with one scholarship open for the 2022-23 season, Illinois continues to be in the transfer portal hunt. The Illini are looking for an experienced wing — Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. or LSU transfer Brandon Murray are the current hot names — and a veteran point guard. The latter is seen as a desired need despite signing Jayden Epps and getting a commitment from Clark simply because neither has any college basketball experience.
That's where the scholarship count gets tricky. There's one to give, and the Illini are looking to add two. To make it work, a current player would have to decide to leave. That's the rub. There's no "Crean-ing" allowed anymore in the Big Ten (a good thing). Scholarships are guaranteed for four years. It's just the way of the offseason these days in college basketball ... where there are more than 1,000 players in the portal and more joining every day.
