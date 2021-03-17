Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood doesn't watch Big Ten games during the season if they're on TV. That's work. When he's not studying game film of future opponents, though, the Illinois coach will watch anybody else.
Not having to prepare for another Big Ten team in the NCAA tournament — at least not anytime soon — is a bonus for making it that point of the season. Not easier, per se, but certainly different.
"When you get to the NCAA tournament they're all good," Underwood said. "It’s different because you know so many tendencies of these (Big Ten) teams and what they like to do. So often it's about players making plays. It will be nice to look at somebody new. That’s why I enjoy watching all the other games when I get a spare moment and not watch Big Ten teams play."
