Good Morning, Illini Nation: Season in review — Adam Miller
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up next?
Adam Miller
Season averages: 8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Shooting slash: 39.1/34.0/68.4
Notable advanced stat: Did you know Miller's defensive box plus/minus and defensive win shares were both higher than his similar offensive numbers? The former had the bigger gap at 2.4. DBPM compared to just 0.8 OBPM.
Best game: It would be easy to say the season opener when Miller dropped a freshman debut record 28 points on North Carolina A&T. It's not a wrong answer. But a Big Ten-best 18 points in a home win against Nebraska without Ayo Dosunmu stands out more for what it could mean moving forward. The Illinois coaches put Miller in a lot of actions they ran all season for Dosunmu, and the Peoria native came through.
Lasting impact: Dosunmu's presence (plus Trent Frazier and even fellow freshman Andre Curbelo) meant the weight of the world wasn't on Miller's shoulders this season. That was a good thing. He got a chance to settle into college basketball and, perhaps most importantly, figure out how to be a legit wing defender by the end of the season.
What's next: It's Miller time (couldn't help myself). Dosunmu isn't coming back for a fourth season unless we truly are living in the upside-down. Same for Frazier. Illinois is going to need Miller to assume a more significant role offensively and for him to unleash his full arsenal at that end of the court (i.e. not just being a spot-up shooter). That he can also provide some stingy defense is the cherry on top.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).