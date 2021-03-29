Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up next?
Andre Curbelo
Season averages: 9.1 ppg, 4.2 apg, 4.0 rpg
Shooting slash: 49.8/16.1/72.8
Notable advanced stat: It should come as no surprise that the best pure passer on the team also had the highest assist percentage at 34.4 percent. That's an estimate of the percentage of teammate field goals a player (in this case, Curbelo) assisted while he was on the floor.
Best game: Curbelo was great in the regular season finale win against Ohio State with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds and just as good in the two games before that against Michigan and Wisconsin. The true measure of his full skill set, though, came when he nearly messed around and got a triple-double against Nebraska on Feb. 25 with 10 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists without Ayo Dosunmu available.
Lasting impact: Curbelo wowed with his ability to make passes some players don't even dream of making. Mainly because they just don't have the court vision and awareness to know they're even possible. The way he played when Dosunmu was out with a concussion and even after Dosunmu came back painted a bright picture of Illinois' future with the Puerto Rican point guard running the Illini offense.
What's next: For all the good Curbelo provided — and there was plenty — his freshman season still left the door open for substantial improvement. Illinois needs him to shoot better than 16 percent from three-point range if only to forestall the sagging defenses that will just leave him alone on the perimeter if he doesn't. And he has to find a way to balance the rhythm and style that makes him unique without the accompanying turnovers (of which there were often times too many in 2020-21). But the foundation has been laid for what could be a notable Illini career.
