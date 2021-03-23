Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up first?
Ayo Dosunmu
Season averages: 20.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.1 spg
Shooting slash: 48.8/38.6/78.3
Notable advanced stat: 29.5 percent usage rate (an estimate of the percentage of team plays used by a player while he was on the floor); Dosunmu's, no surprise, was the highest on the team
Best game: It feels strange to do this, but I'm not picking either of the triple-doubles (and it would be the Wisconsin triple-double if I did). Instead, it was the way Dosunmu completely took over in Illinois' road win at Nebraska scoring the final 10 points of regulation and first five in overtime en route to 31 for the game. It was arguably his most dominant stretch of the season, and the Illini certainly don't win without him.
Lasting impact: How about the fact Illinois basketball is back? Dosunmu might not have finished all of his business in Champaign falling short of a national title, but he followed through on his commitment promise in elevating the program back to its expected level.
What's next: While Dosunmu has not yet officially declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, that moment is coming. A junior doesn't go through "Senior Night" and kiss the floor (a la Malcolm Hill or every player at Michigan State) if he intends to come back. Besides, even Illinois coach Brad Underwood said there's nothing left for Dosunmu to gain in college basketball. It's time to snap an even longer streak — i.e. no Illini drafted since Meyers Leonard in 2012.
