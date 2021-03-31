Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up next?
Coleman Hawkins
Season averages: 1.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg, 0.4 apg
Shooting slash: 34.5/23.1/68.4
Notable advanced stat: Hawkins was actually a sneaky good shot blocker (in limited minutes, of course) and led the Illinois regulars with a block percentage of 5.7 percent. As a reminder, that's the estimate of the percentage of two-point field goal attempts blocked by a player while he's on the floor.
Best game: Hawkins played 10 solid minutes in Illinois' road win at Nebraska, finishing with five points (tying his season high), two rebounds (both on the offensive end) and a blocked shot.
Lasting impact: Playing time decreased for Hawkins as the season progressed and Brad Underwood tightened up his rotation (including four DNPs in the final six games), but he still showed promise in his debut season. Promise of a versatile stretch 4/big 3 that Underwood could utilize in multiple ways in the coming years.
What's next: Depending on what the roster looks like in 2021-22, Hawkins might need to have that breakout sophomore season every player (and coach) desires. He was able to gain some confidence with good moments throughout his freshman season. Now consistency has to become his priority. He'll be better for it, and so will Illinois.
