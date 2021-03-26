Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up next?
Da'Monte Williams
Season averages: 5.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.7 apg,
Shooting slash: 51.5/54.7/68.1
Notable advanced stat: Williams set new career highs with a 15.1 PER and 10.0 box plus/minus, which both underscored his value to Illinois in 2020-21. A value buoyed in his final season by both his defensive contributions and some rather impressive marksmanship in catch-and-shoot situations.
Best game: Saved one of his best games for (almost) last. Williams hit three first half three-pointers — nearly from the same exact location — and finished with 13 points, three rebounds and three steals in Illinois' Big Ten tournament championship game victory against Ohio State. His 12-point, 10-rebound double-double earlier in the year against Purdue was pretty impressive, too.
Lasting impact: Williams essentially embodies the program Illinois coach Brad Underwood has built at Illinois. Gritty effort plays — always. Williams embraced that role in his four seasons with the Illini, only breaking out in the last year as the most efficient three-point shooter in the country on top of his do everything "glue guy" approach.
What's next: Like fellow senior Trent Frazier, Williams could take advantage of his bonus year of eligibility. Also like Frazier, he gave exactly zero indication he would do so this past season. Of course, Williams' capabilities as a 3-and-D wing (with a near 7-foot wingspan making up for him being just 6-3) means some pro team, somewhere could cut the check for his services.
