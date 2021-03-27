Good Morning, Illini Nation: Season in review — Jacob Grandison
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up next?
Jacob Grandison
Season averages: 4.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.3 apg
Shooting slash: 52.6/41.5/95.7
Notable advanced stat: Maybe Grandison should have gotten to the free throw line at a more significant clip than his .242 free throw rate (number of free throw attempts per field goal attempts). Best free throw shooter on the team had the second-lowest free throw rate ahead of only Adam Miller's .165.
Best game: No question it was his 11-point, 10-rebound double-double (plus a couple steals for good measure) in Illinois' 80-75 home win against Iowa. First double-double as an Illini and just second of his career.
Lasting impact: Grandison fully embraced his role as energy/hustle play guy in the starting lineup once that change was made. It's a different role than he had at Holy Cross, but he was no less impactful in "glue guy" territory rather than leading man.
What's next: For now, Illinois isn't facing the same type of roster churn that the rest of the Big Ten is facing. It won't be the same group in 2021-22, but some continuity could be key. Grandison will help provide that along with a veteran, mature presence on the court.
