Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up next?
Kofi Cockburn
Season averages: 17.7 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.3 bpg
Shooting slash: 65.4/0/55.3
Notable advanced stat: 20.1 total rebounding percentage ... as in, Cockburn grabbed 20.1 percent of all available rebounds when he was on the court.
Best game: Taking it to Luka Garza in the Big Ten tournament semifinals was obviously one of Cockburn's standpoint performances this season, but dropping 33 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks on Minnesota in Illinois' Big Ten opener in mid-December showed how truly dominant he could be.
Lasting impact: Cockburn showed flashes of his ability to dominate games as a freshman. Even won Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors. But his sophomore season was truly a breakout performance, with essentially consensus Second Team All-American honors good enough to get his jersey in the State Farm Center rafters at some point in the future.
What's next: TBD. Cockburn could always return for a third season with the Illini. Maybe should in order to continue his growth as a defender (particularly away from the basket) and as more well-rounded offensive threat (going left, passing it out of the post once in a while). That said, his profile might never be higher, and there's no guarantee there's an NBA draft stock boost big enough next year for the 7-foot, 285-pound center born approximately at least 15 years too late.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).