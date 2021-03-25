Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season is finished. Sooner than expected. Before tackling what's next, we take a look back at the season that was for the Illini. Up next?
Trent Frazier
Season averages: 10.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.3 spg
Shooting slash: 40/36.2/83.1
Notable advanced stat: 55.9 true shooting percentage, which is a measure of shooting efficiency that takes into account two-point and three-point field goals in addition to free throws. Frazier's was a career high this season.
Best game: Without a doubt, the way he both lit up Michigan offensively and crippled the Wolverines defensively in Illinois' signature road win of the season. Frazier not only dropped 22 points on Michigan, but he also bottled up Wolverines' point guard Mike Smith by holding him to five points and zero assists (a season first).
Lasting impact: Frazier stuck around. That's how he'll be remembered by Illinois fans. The reward was one of the best seasons in program history coinciding with his senior year. The Wellington, Fla., native — in on the Illini rebuild from day one under Brad Underwood — was the glue that helped hold it together from 39 losses in his first two seasons to 45 wins in his final two.
What's next: While Frazier never really expressed much interest in taking advantage of his COVID-19 bonus season next year, he hasn't officially taken that option off the table (even if going through Senior Night might have indicated his choice). If his time at Illinois is indeed finished, Frazier's basketball career isn't. Someone, somewhere will be willing to pay him to turn loose his two-way abilities on unsuspecting opponents next season.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).