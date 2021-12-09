Good Morning, Illini Nation: Second (and third and fourth) chances
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Monday's Illinois-Iowa game featured a rather lopsided rebounding battles for a Big Ten game. The Illini owned the boards to the tune of a 29-rebound advantage in their 87-83 victory. A real difference maker were the 19 offensive rebounds that turned into 24 second chance points. Especially when you consider Iowa had just nine offensive rebounds and 11 second chance points.
"This rebounding line is completely unacceptable," Iowa coach Fran McCafffery said after his team got worked 52-23 on the boards. "I've been coaching for 40 years and I've never seen anything like it. This is absolutely unacceptable. We just have to be better."
Illinois' offensive rebounding success Monday wasn't exactly new. The Illini rank third nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, getting back 41.5 percent of their own misses. Only Kentucky and Texas Tech rank higher. The Wildcats are leaning on Oscar Tshiebwe and his 15.4 rebounds per game (including 6.5 per game on the offensive end), while the Red Raiders are more on the team rebounding front.
The Illini are led by Kofi Cockburn. The 7-foot center had 18 rebounds against Iowa, is averaging a career high 11.8 rebounds per game and has a rather firm grasp on the important of crashing the offensive glass.
"Toughest team wins, and rebounding is toughness," Cockburn said after Monday's win. "You've got to be tough to get in there, box out and go get that rebound. I feel like when you hold dudes to one shot, that really means a lot. If guys are getting second chance points, that's what really kills you. That's what really puts you away as a team."
Exactly what Iowa found out Monday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
