Morez Johnson

Morez Johnson Jr. visited Illinois in October, and on Friday, the St. Rita forward committed to the Illini.

 Morez Johnson’s Twitter account
Episode 181: Back in action

The weather might not be great today. And the change in the forecast included  the counties south to I-70 that might be hit with some wintry mix/sleet. Please, winter. Go away.

So, I suppose, that just means you'll have to drive carefully to Highland for the 30th Annual Highland Optimist Scott Credit Union Shootout. It's worth the trip. Multiple high-level matchups. Some of the best players in the country. And plenty of Illinois recruiting targets.

The latter is especially true now that Kenwood is able to play Saturday in Highland. The issues surrounding the current wave of COVID-19 and how that's being handled by the Chicago Public Schools system meant all CPS basketball teams were sidelined earlier this week. A reversal means Kenwood will play, adding to the number of Illini targets that you can see in Highland.

The list ...

  • Morez Johnson Jr., St. Rita (committed to the Illini)
  • James Brown, St. Rita
  • Jaedin Reyna, St. Rita
  • Melvin Bell, St. Rita
  • Cooper Koch, Peoria Notre Dame
  • Darrin Ames, Kenwood (back from injury)
  • Davius Loury, Kenwood
  • Bryce Heard, Kenwood
  • John Bol, CBC

I'll be at Highland for the St. Rita vs. Peoria Notre Dame and Kenwood vs. CBC games as long as the weather doesn't get truly nasty (fingers crossed). Will you make the trip?

